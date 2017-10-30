Dayton dog park needs volunteers to stay in operation

The Dayton Valley Dog Park must elect a new Board of Directors before Dec. 31 or the park grounds will be returned to the county.

The nonprofit dog park, on Old Como Road in Dayton, is able to operate thanks to the dedication of volunteers.

On a daily basis around the park, local volunteers fill and distribute water jugs around the small-dog and large-dog areas, pick up dog waste, fill water bowls around the park, stay vigilant in identifying and reporting aggressive dogs or owners, etc. Over the past three years, nearly 4,000 volunteer hours have been logged at the park.

Without volunteers and board officers, the park cannot function in accordance with its bylaws.

Anyone who would like to help or is interested in serving as a board member is welcome at meetings at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at the Dayton Senior Center.