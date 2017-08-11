Dayton Senior Center hosting Bingo fundraiser on Sept. 23 | NevadaAppeal.com

Dayton Senior Center's Bingo Night on Sept. 23 will feature several games to raise money for Meals on Wheels and other programs for local seniors.

The event will feature several games including blackout as well as traditional bingo. Prizes include gift certificates and baskets from local businesses.

Home-baked goods and refreshments will be available for purchase before and during the event.

Entrance is $10 and includes two bingo cards. Additional cards are $5 each.

Doors open at 5:30 and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For information, call 775-246-6210.