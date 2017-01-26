Dayton Valley Branch Library holding 20th anniversary celebration | NevadaAppeal.com

Dayton Valley Branch Library holding 20th anniversary celebration
January 26, 2017
The Dayton Valley Library and Friends of the Library will cohost an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Dayton Valley Branch Library.
The event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 will be door prizes, quilts for raffle, and a birthday cake. Coffee will be supplied by Starbucks.
Additionally, the community is invited to show support for the library and vote for the best library programs and services.
The library is at 321 Dayton Valley Road. For more information, call 775-246-6212.
