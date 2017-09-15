Dayton Valley Days festival to return this weekend

The Dayton Valley Days celebration opens Saturday and runs through Sunday and invites visitors to the historic streets of Dayton to check out the Carson & Colorado Railroad "speeder rides."

The rides, geared for all ages, will be on the railroad track at the corner of Main Street and U.S. 50 East at the signal light in Dayton.

The cost is $2 and kids 12 and under ride for free.

While in town, festival goers can visit the 1875 firehouse and see a 1936 La France fire fighting pumper and the old wrought iron jails that were brought in by wagons to Dayton around 1864. Visitors can have their picture taken inside the jail.

Additionally, the Dayton Museum on Shady Lane will be open all day showcasing artifacts that tell the story of Nevada, Lyon County and Dayton's earliest history.

Dayton history book with 221 photos of Old Town Dayton dating to 1849 are available. All proceeds benefit the preservation of Old Town Dayton and its history.

Recommended Stories For You

The museum, fire house and jail visits are free, but donations are appreciated.