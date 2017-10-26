Deadline approaching for Nevada Promise Scholarship

Time is running out for Nevada high school seniors to take advantage of an opportunity that could shape the rest of their lives.

The deadline to apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Western Nevada College is participating in the state's new Nevada Promise Scholarship program so young Nevadans can attend WNC starting with the fall 2018 semester, free of tuition and class fees.

The scholarship and mentoring program covers the cost of attending classes at Nevada community colleges that is not otherwise funded by federal aid, the Millennium Scholarship or the Silver State Opportunity Grant.

In addition to covered class fees, students will be assigned a WNC mentor who will assist them with the scholarship requirements, as well as the admissions and financial aid processes.

Completion of 20 hours of community service no later than April 30 is one of the scholarship's requirements.

To apply and learn more, go to http://www.wnc.edu/promise/.