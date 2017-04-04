Donations of business clothing sought to help Carson City job-seekers | NevadaAppeal.com

The District Attorney's office in Carson City is collecting new or used business attire to benefit Classy Seconds, a shop that helps Advocates to End Domestic Violence.

The clothing will benefit job-seekers entering or reentering the job market, free of charge.

Clothes can be dropped through April at the Courthouse, 885 E. Musser St.; the District Attorney's office, 100 N. Carson St.; and at the Carson City Library, 900 N. Roop St.