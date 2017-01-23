Donations sought for annual 4-H fabric & rummage sale in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Donations sought for annual 4-H fabric & rummage sale in Carson City
January 23, 2017
Area 4-H members are on the lookout for donations of fabric and sewing notions and clean, usable household items.
Sewing notions, crafting items, sewing machines, and similar items are being collected. Donations can be dropped at University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
If you have large items to donate, call 775-887-2252 in advance. Donations also will be taken at Fuji Park, across from Costco on Old Clear Creek Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3.
In its 15th year, the annual Carson City/Storey County 4-H Fabric and Rummage Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Fuji Park Exhibition Hall in Carson City.
The sale is a project of the Carson City/Storey County 4-H Council. All proceeds benefit the council’s scholarship fund. Most fabrics are priced to sell at $1 per yard.
For more information, call 775-887-2252.
