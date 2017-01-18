Douglas County Democratic Women to meet Feb. 6 in Minden | NevadaAppeal.com

Douglas County Democratic Women to meet Feb. 6 in Minden
January 18, 2017
“Money in Politics” is the topic of a presentation to be given at the Douglas County Democratic Women’s monthly luncheon on Feb. 6 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Annette Mangus, executive director of Battle Born Progress, will be the speaker.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. The cost is $18 with reservations and $20 for walk-ins. RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 2, to dcdw@gbis.com or 775-267-0539.
For more information, go to http://www.dcdwomen.net.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada state workers receive raise in proposed state budget by Gov. Brian Sandoval | 2017 Nevada Legislature
- Heller, Amodei on wrong side of history
- Nevada’s oldest WWII vet special guest to Gov. Brian Sandoval
- Sandoval unveils budget Tuesday
- Man arrested on possession of a stolen vehicle says Carson City Sheriff’s Office