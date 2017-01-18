Douglas County Democratic Women to meet Feb. 6 in Minden | NevadaAppeal.com

“Money in Politics” is the topic of a presentation to be given at the Douglas County Democratic Women’s monthly luncheon on Feb. 6 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Annette Mangus, executive director of Battle Born Progress, will be the speaker.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. The cost is $18 with reservations and $20 for walk-ins. RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 2, to dcdw@gbis.com or 775-267-0539.

For more information, go to http://www.dcdwomen.net.