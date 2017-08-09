Douglas County Genealogy Group changes meeting location | NevadaAppeal.com

A change of venue is in store for the Douglas County Genealogy Group.

Beginning Sept. 7, the group will hold meetings in the Carson Valley Medical Center Room of the Douglas County Senior and Community Center in Gardnerville.

Excluding December, meetings are held monthly on the first and third Thursdays from September to May. Meetings were previously held at Carson Valley United Methodist Church.

The September program will address new officers and genealogy topics including getting started and organizing your genealogy. The meeting will be facilitated by President Pam Ludwig.

Anyone can attend, from beginning to experienced genealogists.

For information, contact Jerry Daniel at jdanielnv@aol.com or 775-315-0826.