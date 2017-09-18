Douglas County Genealogy Group to meet Thursday
September 18, 2017
The Douglas County Genealogy Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Carson Valley Medical Center Room at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center on Waterloo Lane.
This week's program is a panel discussion of new and experienced genealogy researchers.
Panelist are Cecil Brown, Abbie Peters, Sheila Byington, and Janet Raley. The subject is what they have learned and what they wish they had known sooner.
Everyone is welcome. For information, contact Jerry Daniel at 775-315-0826 or jdanielnv@aol.com.
