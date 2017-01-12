 Douglas County Public Library closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day | NevadaAppeal.com

The Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will resume its regular schedule at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The library is on Facebook and Twitter, and online at douglas.lib.nv.us. It can be reached by calling 775-782-9841.