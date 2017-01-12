Douglas County Public Library closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day | NevadaAppeal.com

Douglas County Public Library closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
January 12, 2017
The Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will resume its regular schedule at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The library is on Facebook and Twitter, and online at douglas.lib.nv.us. It can be reached by calling 775-782-9841.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Announcements
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley hosting annual awards banquet Jan. 21
- Tip-a-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Nevada Jan. 11 at Carson City Buffalo Wild Wings
- Comedy showcase, open mic planned at Brewery Arts Center in Carson City
- Birth announcements
- Tahoe Douglas Elks holding Bingo Jan. 20 in Gardnerville