 Douglas County Public Library in Minden holding all-day screening of movie ‘Groundhog Day’ | NevadaAppeal.com

Douglas County Public Library in Minden holding all-day screening of movie ‘Groundhog Day’

The 1993 movie “Groundhog Day” will be shown all day at the Minden Library on Groundhog Day, Thursday, Feb. 2.

The movie, rated PG, is about a weatherman who finds himself inexplicably living the same day over and over again. The library will play it on a loop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the meeting room. Snacks and beverages will be available throughout the day.

Additionally, starting in February the library will be showing movies at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays in the meeting room. The movies, rated PG or PG-13, will be geared for adults and teens. Free coffee and treats will be available.

Anyone who attends at least three movies in a month will be entered in a raffle to win movie-themed prizes.

February’s theme is romantic award-winning films: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on Feb. 4; “Chocolat” on Feb. 11; “Barefoot in the Park” on Feb. 18; and “Casablanca” on Feb. 25.

The Minden branch is at 1625 Library Lane. Connect with it on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.