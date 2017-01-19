Douglas County Public Library in Minden holding all-day screening of movie ‘Groundhog Day’ | NevadaAppeal.com

The 1993 movie “Groundhog Day” will be shown all day at the Minden Library on Groundhog Day, Thursday, Feb. 2.

The movie, rated PG, is about a weatherman who finds himself inexplicably living the same day over and over again. The library will play it on a loop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the meeting room. Snacks and beverages will be available throughout the day.

Additionally, starting in February the library will be showing movies at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays in the meeting room. The movies, rated PG or PG-13, will be geared for adults and teens. Free coffee and treats will be available.

Anyone who attends at least three movies in a month will be entered in a raffle to win movie-themed prizes.

February’s theme is romantic award-winning films: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on Feb. 4; “Chocolat” on Feb. 11; “Barefoot in the Park” on Feb. 18; and “Casablanca” on Feb. 25.

The Minden branch is at 1625 Library Lane. Connect with it on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.