Douglas County Public Library in Minden hosting dance class for kids

Let the little ones get their wiggles out at the Douglas County Public Library's Creative Dance for Little Feet. Beginning Sept. 15, the class will be held on Fridays at 3:30 p.m.

Children ages 3 to 4 will learn about movement, dance, and rhythm with dance instructor Linda Fisher. Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and wear sneakers.

Registration is required with a limit of 12 participants per class; sign up at the Minden branch, 1625 Library Lane. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

For information, connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.