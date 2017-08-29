Douglas County Public Library in Minden to host local authors

The Douglas County Public Library is hosting a local author gathering at the Minden branch from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

Those who attend will have the chance to meet and chat with local authors as they sell and sign books.

Todd Borg and Mike White will be featured alongside Jay Crowley, Karen Dustman, Sally Mooney, Bonnie Nishikawa, Jerry Pattison, Kat Simmons, Elaine Snyder, and Anne Thomas.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library. The Minden location, which will be closed on Sept. 4 for Labor Day, is at 1625 Library Lane.

For information, find the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.