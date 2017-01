The 2016 movie, “The Magnificent Seven,” will play at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Douglas County Public Library in Minden.

The movie, rated PG-13, is geared toward adults and teens. Free coffee and donuts will be provided.

The Minden branch is at 1625 Library Lane. Connect with it on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.