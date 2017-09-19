Douglas County Public Library in Minden to temporarily close for upgrades
September 19, 2017
The Douglas County Public Library will be closed Oct. 2-7 for upgrades to the collection. Returns will be available via the outdoor book drop.
Service by phone will not be available. The library will resume its regular schedule at 10 a.m. Oct. 9.
The library will be using this first week of October to prepare the library collection for an enhanced system using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).
Library personnel say the upgrade will allow for fast and easy checkout transactions for patrons.
For information, connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.
