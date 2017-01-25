Douglas County Public Library in Zephyr Cove hosting children’s crafting event | NevadaAppeal.com

Find the other half of your heart in a book!

The Zephyr Cove Branch of the Douglas County Public Library will be having a Broken Heart Hunt and Love Bug Craft event for children from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Children will craft cute little love bugs for Valentine’s Day and will go on a hunt in the library for the other half of a broken heart.

The Zephyr Cove library is at 233 Warrior Way. Connect with it on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-588-6411.