Douglas County Public Library to close for Veteran’s Day

The Douglas County Public Library in Minden and Zephyr Cove will be closed on Nov. 10 and 11 in observance of Veteran's Day.

The Minden library will resume its regular schedule at 10 a.m. Nov. 13. The Zephyr Cove library will reopen at 11 a.m. Nov. 15.

For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.