Douglas County Public Library to close for Veteran’s Day
November 1, 2017
The Douglas County Public Library in Minden and Zephyr Cove will be closed on Nov. 10 and 11 in observance of Veteran's Day.
The Minden library will resume its regular schedule at 10 a.m. Nov. 13. The Zephyr Cove library will reopen at 11 a.m. Nov. 15.
For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- Carson City branch of Navy League to celebrate Veteran’s Day
- Carson City Arts Initiative holding 15th anniversary fundraiser and art silent auction
- Dayton dog park needs volunteers to stay in operation
- Carson City Symphony Chorus to begin rehearsals for holiday concert
- Free forum on sustainable communities set for Nov. 14 in Carson City