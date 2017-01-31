Douglas County Republicans holding annual Lincoln Day dinner | NevadaAppeal.com

General John Abizaid will be the keynote speaker at an annual dinner honoring the U.S. Constitution.

The “We the People” Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, put on by the Douglas County Republicans, will be on Feb. 12.

General Abizaid served 34 years in the Army after graduating from West Point. He holds a master’s degree in Middle Eastern studies and has expertise in regional as well as international strategy. His speech, “President Trump’s Global Strategic Challenges,” will be delivered at the event.

In addition, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt also will be speaking, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Investigator and 2016 Mrs. Douglas County, Nadine Chrzanowski, will share insights on local law enforcement. Several other elected leaders also will speak.

Cocktails begin at 5 with dinner at 6:15 p.m. in the Valley Ballroom at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. Tickets for $50 per person are at http://www.douglasgop.org, or reserve them by calling headquarters at 775-782-4GOP.