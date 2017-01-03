Douglas County Republicans to meet Jan. 12 in Gardnerville | NevadaAppeal.com

Douglas County Republicans to meet Jan. 12 in Gardnerville
January 3, 2017
The Douglas County Republican Central Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with a social hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Elks Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville. All Republicans are welcome.
For information, go to douglasgop.org, or call Headquarters at 775-782-4GOP (775-782-4467).
