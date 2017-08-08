 Dutch oven cooking demonstration planned in Genoa | NevadaAppeal.com

Dutch oven cooking demonstration planned in Genoa

Join park rangers at Mormon Station State Park in Genoa for a Dutch oven cooking demonstration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rangers will be cooking up a breakfast casserole and a bacon bomb, all while explaining the basics of Dutch oven cooking.

Those who attend will learn modern cast iron techniques as well as those used by pioneers in the 1850s as they came through Carson Valley on their way to California.

The all-ages event is free. For information, contact Daniel Wassmund at 775-782-2590.