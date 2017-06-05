Dutch oven cooking demonstration set for Saturday in Dayton | NevadaAppeal.com

Join a park ranger at Dayton State Park on Saturday to learn the history and techniques of Dutch oven cooking.

The cooking demonstration will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the group use area. Park staff will serve samples while supplies last.

The park is 12 miles east of Carson City on Highway 50 in Dayton. Entry costs $7 per vehicle, but a $2 discount is offered to Nevada residents.

For information, contact Kim Zuch at 775-687-4319 or washoelake@hdiss.net.