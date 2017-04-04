Eagle Valley Women’s Golf Club hosting social hour April 5 in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Eagle Valley Women’s Golf Club hosting social hour April 5 in Carson City
April 4, 2017
Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club is hosting a social hour 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Eagle Valley Golf Course to celebrate the beginning of the 2017 season.
The event is open to EVWGC members and their guests. Reservations can be made by calling 775-882-2499.
EVWGC is the only club offering play on two 18-hole courses. For a membership application, go to http://www.eaglevalleygolf.com/women, or call Sandy at 775-882-2903 or Mary Kay at 775-530-7596.
