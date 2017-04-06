 Easter Bunny to visit Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Easter Bunny is arriving early at the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada on Saturday.

The bunny along with spring crafts will be available for the price of admission from 10 a.m. to noon. The museum is at 813 N. Carson St.

For information, call 775-884-2226, or go to http://www.cmnn.org.