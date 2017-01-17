Economic forecast of 2017 planned at next Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon | NevadaAppeal.com

Economic forecast of 2017 planned at next Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon
January 17, 2017
Will the economy continue to rebound under President Donald Trump’s promised growth of 4 percent? Will employment remain stable? Will the proposed interest rate hikes damage or aid the economy? What does this all mean for Carson City and Nevada?
These questions and others will be answered when Wells Fargo Managing Director and Senior Economist Mark Vitner presents at the Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Gold Dust West.
Vitner is being flown from his office in Charlotte, N.C., by the local office of Wells Fargo. He is well versed on Nevada’s economic issues and tracks U.S. and regional economic trends that are published in the Wells Fargo Monthly Economic Outlook Report and the Weekly & Financial Commentary. He provides weekly updates on the housing markets, commercial real estate, consumer spending, and issues impacting small business. His commentary has been featured in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and many other financial publications.
To hear Vitner’s presentation, RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at 775-882-1565. The cost is $20 per person and includes lunch that will be served at 11:15 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the Gold Dust West meeting room.
