Education achievements: Area natives make dean’s list | NevadaAppeal.com

Area natives make dean’s list

Several local natives made the fall 2016 dean’s list at universities across the nation.

Carson City’s Rachel Miles made the list at Carroll College in Helena, Mont. To be included on the list, students must have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average with at least 12 semester credits.

Montrashay Worley of Gardnerville made the list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.

At William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., Marilyn Weese of Minden was honored. Weese and others on the list earned at least a 3.6 grade-point average with full-time enrollment.

Gardnerville’s Curtis Bush, a freshman majoring in management, was among 2,253 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the list. To qualify, freshmen must have earned a 3.25 grade-point average, and upperclassmen must have earned a 3.5 grade-point average with full-time enrollment. Coastal Carolina University is in Conway, S.C.

Hockaday earns degree from Black Hills State University

Jennifer Hockaday of Minden earned a Bachelor of General Studies from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.

Hockaday was one of more than 200 Black Hills State University graduates who were awarded master, bachelor, associate degrees and certificates during the University’s 172nd commencement ceremony in December.