 Education achievements: Fernley man earns bachelor’s degree | NevadaAppeal.com

Jon Stryder Starich of Fernley graduated from Brenau University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting during commencement ceremonies on Dec. 17.

Founded in 1878, Brenau University is based in Gainesville, Ga. Starich attended online.