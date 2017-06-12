Education achievements: Local students awarded scholarships | NevadaAppeal.com

Education achievements: Local students awarded scholarships
June 12, 2017
Two scholarships worth $1,000 each were awarded to local students at a recent Retired School Employees Association luncheon.
The scholarships are awarded to students who want to become teachers and plan on attending a Nevada institution of higher learning.
Elizabeth Lepe of Carson High School was awarded the Edith Milo Scholarship, in memory of a former teacher, Edith Milo, who dedicated her career to helping others achieve.
Sandra Cruz, a graduate of Western Nevada College with an associate's degree, was awarded the Charles Pettycrew Scholarship. The scholarship is in memory of a former teacher's father who valued the role teachers play in society.
Both Lepe and Cruz plan on attending the University of Nevada, Reno.
Carson City man graduates from university
John Meierdierck of Carson City graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M., on May 13.
ENMU, a state institution offering associate, bachelor and master degree options, serves students from around the world. Courses are offered on-campus and online.
Local woman makes Dean's List
Rachel Miles of Carson City earned a spot on the Dean's List for the spring 2017 semester at Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
To be included on the Dean's List, a student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
