Event in Dayton to highlight opportunities for area employers | NevadaAppeal.com

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Lyon Human Services, Job Opportunities in Nevada Inc. (JOIN), and Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties are sponsoring a panel presentation for area employers on Saturday.

Panelists will describe opportunities to find employees and to develop a skilled workforce. Topics include the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), Lyon County Employment Partnership and its career enhancement referral system, Comstock Youth Works, JOIN, and other programs.

The presentation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the meeting room of Greater Nevada Credit Union, 555 Highway 50 E., in Dayton. Light refreshments will be offered.

For information, call Quest Lakes, of Healthy Communities, at 775-287-7598, or Denise Crites, of the Dayton Chamber, at 775-246-7909.