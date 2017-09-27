Event Oct. 2 in Carson City to press importance of cyber security

On Oct. 2, the Nevada Office of the Attorney General will be conducting an informational session at the Carson City Chamber of Commerce to raise awareness about the importance of cyber security and to present the tools and resources needed to stay safe online.

With the recent data breach at Equifax, one of the nation's largest credit reporting agencies, businesses large and small need to know how to protect their business data and the data of their clients.

The recent Equifax breach was not an unusual occurrence and this type of security breach can happen to any business. Companies such as Yahoo, eBay, Heartland Payment Systems, Target Stores, TJX Companies, JP Morgan Chase, US Office of Personnel Management, Sony's PlayStation Network, Anthem, Home Depot, and more have experienced serious cyber attacks risking millions of personal financial data that can be used by hackers or cyber thieves.

Generally, data breaches are found after the damage has been done and can be hard to undo.

The informational one-hour session, part of marking October as Cyber Security Awareness Month, is free to business and will be held at the Chamber conference room at 9 a.m. Space is limited. RSVP is required at 775-882-1565.