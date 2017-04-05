Event to offer information about becoming child welfare advocate with Carson City CASA | NevadaAppeal.com

Volunteers will be on hand delivering information to anyone who wants to learn more about a nonprofit that advocates for abused and neglected children.

Court Appointed Special Advocates is hosting an information hour at 5:30 p.m. April 10 at its office in the Family Court Complex, 1539 E. Fifth St. To access the office, drive to the back of the parking lot where a large CASA sign will be on a door.

The event offers information without the pressure to sign up.

CASA volunteers are appointed by the Carson City Juvenile Court to serve as guardian ad litem for a case of abused or neglected children in a child welfare court case.

Being a CASA volunteer requires patience, caring, research, writing, speaking and follow-through. A background check, references, application, interview and 30 hours of training are required.

For information, go to http://www.casaofcc.org, or email CASAofCC@earthlink.net, or call 775-291-7069.