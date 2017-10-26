Fall book sale planned in Minden

Thousands of used books, children's books, and audio books will be offered in a fall sale sponsored by the Douglas County Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden.

A members-only preview sale for Friends of the Library members will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10. You are welcome to join the Friends at the door to take advantage of the special sale and receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases.

Individually priced collectible books will be available as well as a large selection of DVDs and music CDs.

For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.