Fall craft and bake sale in Dayton to benefit local seniors

Handmade crafts, baked goods, knitted items and more will be offered in a sale to benefit the Dayton Senior Center.

The center's annual fall craft and bake sale is returning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road in Dayton.

The event will feature a thrift store, raffle and plenty of wares from local crafters.

All proceeds raised will benefit the senior center and the programs it offers to seniors in Dayton, Mound House and Silver City.

For information, call Stephanie Wolf, Dayton Senior Center manager, at 775-246-6210, or Peggy Papp, event volunteer, at 775-246-4743.