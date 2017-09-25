FEMA hosting hiring event Thursday to fill positions in Carson City

Representatives from FEMA will holding an informational hiring event to fill customer representative positions for the Nevada Recovery Service Center in Carson City.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Nevada JobConnect, 4001 S. Virginia St., Suite H, in Reno.

During the 15-minute information sessions, job seekers will learn about the open positions and the application process. Anyone interested in working for FEMA are encouraged to attend.

FEMA has established the Carson City location to provide additional support for hurricane survivors inquiring about disaster assistance by telephone. The positions pay $19 per hour for a temporary 120-day assignment (positions may be extended).

Shifts are 10-12 hours per day up to seven days a week. All candidates should possess strong computer, communication, interpersonal, and customer service skills. Anyone attending the hiring event is encouraged to bring a resume.

Those attending the hiring event are asked to apply in advance at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/478377600/, or visit a Nevada JobConnect office and refer to NV0426198.