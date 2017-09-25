Fernley Republican Women hosting garage sale Oct. 6-7
September 25, 2017
A range of items from clothing to books and kitchen appliances to art will be offered in Fernley Republican Women's second garage sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7 at 619 Shadow Lane, Fernley.
Members of the organization and their friends have been collecting items for several months.
Items for sale will include kitchen appliances, bedding, clothing (men, women, boys, girls and baby), winter coats and jackets, knickknacks, pots and pans, pet items, books, paintings and more.
For information, contact Terri Schlegel at 775-980-7180, or go to fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.
