Fernley Republican Women install 2017 officers | NevadaAppeal.com

Fernley Republican Women install 2017 officers
December 24, 2016
The Fernley Republican Women held its annual Christmas/Installation Dinner on Dec. 20 at the Golf Club at Fernley. The Honorable Judge Leon Aberasturi administered the Oath of Office to the incoming officers. The officers for 2017 are Carol Franich, President; Vida Keller, 1st Vice President; Nancy Donohue, 2nd Vice President; Joy Hidek, Secretary; and Kim Bussey, Treasurer. Approximately 60 guests were on hand to congratulate the new officers. Shown from the left are District Court Judge Leon Aberasturi, President Carol Franich, 1st Vice President Vida Keller, Treasurer Kim Bussey, 2nd Vice President Nancy Donohue and Secretary Joy Hidek.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Judge rejects petition that would effectively block Bodines North Carson City casino plan
- The birthplace of Tahoe skiing
- Governor makes snap delivery to local soldier in Middle East
- Did you hear the one about Norvell’s staff
- Man jailed after asking motorist to run him over, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office