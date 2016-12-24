Fernley Republican Women install 2017 officers | NevadaAppeal.com

The Fernley Republican Women held its annual Christmas/Installation Dinner on Dec. 20 at the Golf Club at Fernley. The Honorable Judge Leon Aberasturi administered the Oath of Office to the incoming officers. The officers for 2017 are Carol Franich, President; Vida Keller, 1st Vice President; Nancy Donohue, 2nd Vice President; Joy Hidek, Secretary; and Kim Bussey, Treasurer. Approximately 60 guests were on hand to congratulate the new officers. Shown from the left are District Court Judge Leon Aberasturi, President Carol Franich, 1st Vice President Vida Keller, Treasurer Kim Bussey, 2nd Vice President Nancy Donohue and Secretary Joy Hidek.