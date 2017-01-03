Fernley Republican Women to meet Jan. 17 | NevadaAppeal.com

The Fernley Republican Women (FRW) will hold its next meeting at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, on Jan. 17.

A light meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. The speakers will be Nevada State Controller Ron Knecht and Lyon County Commissioner Ken Gray. The public is always invited to attend.

Ron Knecht is an economist, financial and policy analyst, professional mechanical engineer and law-school graduate. He was elected as Nevada State Controller on Nov. 4, 2014. As Controller, he also serves on Nevada’s Board of Finance, Executive Branch Audit Committee and Department of Transportation Board of Directors. Knecht writes a weekly column that advocates for the principles of conservatism. He lives in Carson City with his wife, Kathy, and their daughter, Karyn.

Ken Gray is a 26-year veteran of the United States Air Force and the Nevada National Guard. After leaving active duty, he joined the office of U.S. Representative Mark Amodei handling issues concerning the welfare of veterans, public lands and defense. Gray was elected as Lyon County Commissioner District 3 on Nov. 8, 2016. He lives in Dayton with his wife, Kati, his daughters, Katelyn and Hannah, and other members of his extended family.

The FRW’s Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier Program collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank, along with donations of funds and care items for their adopted soldiers. The soldiers need single serving food items, personal care items and, most especially, cards and letters from home. The Literacy Committee collects new children’s books for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital’s Children’s Ward. All contributions for these important programs will be greatly appreciated. Financial contributions can be sent to the FRW at P. O. Box 412, Fernley, Nevada 89408.

Fernley Republican Women is a group of women (and men as associate members) who share similar conservative values and ideals, and who are dedicated to increasing the influence and effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through political education and active political participation.

For more information, contact Carol Franich at CDFranich@gmail.com or check the FRW website fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.