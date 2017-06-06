Fernley Republican Women to meet June 20 | NevadaAppeal.com

The Fernley Republican Women (FRW) will hold its next meeting at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, on June 20, 2017. A light meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Their guest speaker will be Nevada Senator James Settelmeyer, who will give an update on the 2017 legislative session. The public is always invited to attend.

James Settelmeyer was elected to the Nevada Senate in 2010, representing Churchill, Douglas, Lyon and Story counties in District 17. He served as a Nevada Assemblyman from 2007-2010. Settelmeyer was born in Carson City and received a BS degree in Agriculture Education/Agricultural Science from the California Polytechnic State University in 1994. He also attended Concord Law School where he completed contracts, civil procedure, constitutional law, criminal law, criminal procedure, torts and property law courses. Settelmeyer now lives and works on his family ranch in Minden, with his wife, Sherese, and their two daughters.

The FRW's Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier Program collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank, along with donations of funds and care items for their adopted soldiers. The soldiers need single serving food items, personal care items and, most especially, cards and letters from home. The Literacy Committee collects new children's books for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital's Children's Ward. All contributions for these important programs will be greatly appreciated. Financial contributions can be sent to the FRW at P. O. Box 412, Fernley, Nevada 89408.

Fernley Republican Women is a group of women (and men as associate members) who share similar conservative values and ideals, and who are dedicated to increasing the influence and effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through political education and active political participation.

For more information, please contact Carol Franich at CDFranich@gmail.com or check the FRW website fernleyrepublicanwomen.com