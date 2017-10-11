Fernley Republican Women to meet Oct. 17

The Fernley Republican Women will hear from Tom Draughon, public information officer with the Northern Nevada Veterans Coalition, at its next meeting on Oct. 17.

The meeting at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, is open to the public. A light meal will be served at 6 with the meeting following at 6:30 p.m.

Draughon will talk about the Unclaimed Veterans program, Wreaths Across American and other programs and services from the Northern Nevada Veterans Coalition.

Additionally, donations are sought for the group's Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier program, which collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank along with donations of funds and care items for soldiers.

Children's books are also being collected for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital's children's ward. Money donations can be sent to Fernley Republican Women, P.O. Box 412, Fernley, 89408.

For information, contact Carol Franich at CDFranich@gmail.com, or go to fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.