Fernley Republican Women to meet Sept. 19

A legal counsel for Awaken Reno, a nonprofit whose mission is to increase awareness about commercial sexual exploitation, will be featured at the next Fernley Republican Women meeting.

The event on Sept. 19 at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, is open to the public. A light meal will be served at 6 with the meeting following at 6:30 p.m.

Jason Guinasso will be addressing the relationship between illegal sex trafficking and legalized prostitution in Nevada with a call to action for Republicans to lead the effort to end legalized prostitution in Nevada.

Guinasso and his wife of 22 years, Kim Marsh Guinasso, have two children, Robbie, 21, and Adeline, 14. Kim, who is also an attorney, and Jason grew their law firm from a small 140-square-foot shared office into a mid-sized law firm with law offices in Reno, Incline Village and Las Vegas. Jason is dedicated to serving our community by providing pro bono legal services to faith-based organizations, nonprofits and civic organizations. In this regard, Jason serves on the Nevada State Public Charter School Board as Board Member appointed by the Honorable Governor Brian Sandoval. He also serves as legal counsel for many community organizations in Nevada that minister to people in need, influence the development of law and policy and provide leadership.

Additionally, donations are sought for the group's Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier program, which collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank along with donations of funds and care items for soldiers.

Children's books are also being collected for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital's children's ward. Money donations can be sent to Fernley Republican Women, P.O. Box 412, Fernley, 89408.

For information, contact Carol Franich at CDFranich@gmail.com, or go to fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.