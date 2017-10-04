Final month to apply for Nevada Promise scholarship

High school seniors planning to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2018 have less than a month to apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship.

WNC is participating in the state's new Nevada Promise Scholarship program so that young Nevadans can attend WNC starting with the fall 2018 semester, free of tuition and class fees.

Nevada Promise is a scholarship and mentoring program in which the state intends to pay the cost of attending classes at Nevada community colleges that is not otherwise funded by federal aid, the Millennium Scholarship or the Silver State Opportunity Grant.

The scholarship stands to save Nevada families more than $3,000 per year.

In addition to covered class fees, Nevada Promise students will be assigned a WNC mentor who will assist them with the scholarship requirements, as well as the admissions and financial aid processes. Completion of 20 hours of community service no later than April 30, 2018, is one of the scholarship's requirements.

For information about Nevada Promise at WNC, visit http://www.wnc.edu/promise/. To become eligible, apply no later than Oct. 31, 2017.