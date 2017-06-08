Firewood-cutting permits available in Carson City area | NevadaAppeal.com

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's Carson Ranger District will begin issuing dead tree firewood-cutting permits on June 15.

For the 2017 season, woodcutters can cut dead trees anywhere on the Carson Ranger District, including the Washington Fire burned area.

Permits are valid through Dec. 31 and can be purchased for $15 per cord with a two cord minimum and a 10 cord maximum.

In addition, woodcutters must follow terms and conditions of their permit and ensure felling sites are located within U.S. Forest Service lands.

Also, no tree cutting is permitted in administrative sites or along state and county roads and Forest Service designated trails as doing so would create unnecessary risk of injury to people and property.

Dead fuel wood cutting will only be allowed for conifer species such as pine and fir. Hardwoods such as aspen or cottonwood are not allowed under this permit.

Cross-country vehicle travel is not allowed. Vehicles must park off the main roadway and no more than one car length from roads. A fire extinguisher and shovel must be handy when using a chain saw for cutting firewood.

Permits and maps of cutting areas are at the Carson Ranger District, 1536 S. Carson St.

For information, call 775-882-2766.