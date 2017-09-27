Firewood-cutting permits available in Carson City area

The Bureau of Land Management is selling firewood-cutting permits for $10 a cord at several locations.

Permits are available at BLM's Carson City office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road; Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, 1477 Highway 395 N., Suite A, Gardnerville; and also at Alpine County Chamber of Commerce in Markleeville; UNR Cooperative Extension in Fallon; and Galena Creek Visitor Center in Reno. Cash or checks are accepted. BLM's Carson City office accepts credit card orders in person or over the phone.

Only dead trees — standing or down — may be cut. The Pinyon pine and Utah Juniper permits are valid for 90 days from the date of purchase. No more than five cords of wood can be purchased at one time, with an annual limit of 10 cords.

During dry weather, wood cutters should have a fire extinguisher, shovel and bucket of water handy. In addition, all chain saws must be equipped with spark arrestors.

Permit holders must stay on existing roads and report any permit violations to the Carson City District Office at 775-885-6000.