Flag retirement ceremony planned in Carson City

More than 2,000 flags will be retired in a ceremony stemming from a project organized by 8-year-old Chloe Woodbury.

Last year the third grader installed several flag retirement bins around Carson City as part of her service project that satisfied a requirement of her role as state president of the Nevada State Society Children of the American Revolution.

Chloe's twin brother Peter Woodbury, current state president of the youth organization, has continued the project this year.

A total of six bins have been placed in Nevada communities, with additional flag retirement bins in North Las Vegas, Boulder City and in Gardnerville at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center.

The ceremony, put on with help from the city and Battle Born Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be at 3 p.m. Friday in Fuji Park.

The event will be led by Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell, with the participation of other local elected officials, veterans groups, the Carson High School NJROTC and others.