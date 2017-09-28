Flu vaccination clinics planned at Carson City schools
September 28, 2017
A team of licensed nurses from Health and Human Services will be at Carson City schools in October to administer the flu vaccine to students.
The vaccine, only available as injection, protects against four flu viruses.
Parents or guardians must complete and sign the yellow consent form that's available on the district's website and send it to the child's school/teacher at least a week before the clinic date.
The Influenza Vaccine Information Statement and other information are at GetHealthyCarsonCity.org/immunizations.
The vaccination schedule is as follows: Oct. 3 and 4 at Carson High School; Oct. 5 at Fremont Elementary; Oct. 6 at Pioneer High, Empire Elementary and Carson Montessori; Oct. 19 at Fritsch Elementary and Bordewich Bray Elementary; Oct. 20 at Mark Twain Elementary and Seeliger Elementary; Oct. 24 at Eagle Valley Middle; Oct. 25 at Carson Middle and Oct. 26 at Bordewich Bray Elementary (Early Childhood).
For information, go to http://www.carsoncityschools.com/cms/One.aspx?portalId=801611&pageId=9130835.
