Flynn honored at Kansas Wesleyan University | NevadaAppeal.com

 Flynn honored at Kansas Wesleyan University

Hannah Flynn of Minden is one of 179 students been named to the Dean’s Honor at Kansas Wesleyan University for the 2016 fall semester.

Full-time students with a semester grade-point average of 3.25-3.74 and no incompletes are listed on the Dean’s Honor Roll at the end of each semester.