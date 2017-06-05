Fort Churchill State Historic Park holding annual amateur photo contest | NevadaAppeal.com

Fort Churchill State Historic Park is pleased to announce its third annual amateur photo contest. Visitors to Fort Churchill and Buckland Station are invited to submit photos of scenery, plants, wildlife and cultural resources found within the park.

The top three winners will receive a Nevada State Parks Passport Permit, good for free entrance to any Nevada State Park for an entire year.

Entries must be submitted as an 8-by-10 or smaller photograph and dropped at Buckland Station on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or mailed to Nevada State Parks, Fort Churchill Photo Contest Entry, 16799 Lahontan Dam, Fallon, NV 89406.

Entries are due by Oct. 1. They will be on display for public voting at Buckland Station from Oct. 7 through Dec. 31.

Fort Churchill State Historic Park and Buckland Station. Fort Churchill is located eight miles south of the Highway 95A/Highway 50 intersection at 10000 Highway 95A Silver Springs, NV 89429.

There is no cost to participate in the contest. Park entrance fees apply when visiting the Fort, $5 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $7 per vehicle for out-of-state visitors (cash or check only).

For complete contest details, contact Kristin Sanderson at 775-577-4880 or by email at bucklandstation@hdiss.net.