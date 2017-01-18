Founders Roundup to benefit Dangberg Home Ranch nonprofit | NevadaAppeal.com

A Chautauqua portrayal of President Theodore Roosevelt will be the focus at the Founders Roundup benefit on February 4. The event includes a special dinner and will be held at Minden’s CVIC Hall, with proceeds supporting the non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch.

Over the last twenty years, Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler has become nationally recognized for bringing “history to life.” In addition to Roosevelt, Mishler has presented Jack Warner, D.W. Griffith, P.T. Barnum, Stonewall Jackson, and fourteen other historical figures in Chautauquas nationwide. Mishler has a Ph.D. in American cultural history from the University of Nevada, Reno.

The event begins at 5 p.m., and advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $45 for adults, $20 for 17 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at foundersroundup2017.eventbrite.com, with an RSVP deadline of Jan. 31.

The event will also include an exhibit of artifacts from Roosevelt’s era, all selected from the park’s extensive collection. The exhibit will also be open to the general public from noon-4:00 pm that day, for a suggested donation of $5/person.

Proceeds from the event will help fund restoration and other projects at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park, a Douglas County property operated by the Friends of Dangberg.

More information about the park and the Friends of Dangberg is available at dangberghomeranch.org.