Free after-school cello class for Carson City students to start Oct. 13
October 4, 2017
Carson City Symphony's after-school cello class for students in grades 5 and up begins on Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Violin Studio, 357 Fairview Drive.
Lou Groffman, principal cellist of the symphony, will teach the weekly tuition-free class. The symphony will provide instruments for students who don't have their own.
Enrollment is limited to provide maximum individual instruction in a small group setting. Fifth graders who complete the class will be ready to join their middle school orchestras in September.
Students will also have the opportunity to perform in Symphony Youth Strings concerts in December and April at the Carson City Community Center.
To register and for information, contact Carson City Symphony Education Director Sue Jesch at 775-450-5584 or sue@tahoefiddler.com.
