Free car seat safety clinics offered in Carson City

The Ron Wood Family Resource Center is holding free car seat safety clinics to further its mission of delivering car seat safety awareness and education to the community.

The clinics are planned Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 and 17. Other dates are Dec. 1, 15 and 29 and Jan. 12 and 26.

In addition, the center offers new car seats at reduced prices to families in need, along with proper installation by a certified technician.

The center is at 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 62.

For information or to make an appointment, call 775-884-2269.